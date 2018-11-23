Continuous Labour Force Sample Survey Ongoing

The public is reminded that the Barbados Statistical Service (BSS) is still conducting the Continuous Labour Force Sample Survey for the fourth quarter.

Field officers, who are carrying photo identification cards, are collecting data from selected households in several areas across the island. Members of the public who have queries should call the BSS at 535-2600.

Some of the St. Michael districts to be visited are White Park Road, Baxters Road, Grazettes Industrial Park, White Hall Road, St. Stephen’s Hill, Phillips Road, Burkes Land, Bonnetts Road, Farnum Road, Deacons Road, Hill Road, Kew Road, Industry Road, Baycroft Road, Fairfield Road, Welches Road, Bridge Road, and Warners Gap to Flagstaff Road.

The areas in Christ Church to be targeted are Lodge Road to Oistins Hill Road, Church Hill, Windy Ridge, Upper Carters Gap and Goodland Park Road.

In St. George, they will be visiting Walkers Road, Rock Hall Road, Workman’s, Retreat, Glebe Land, Thorpes Cottage to Flat Rock Road, Flat Rock Main Road and Rowans Park.

Field officers will be in a number of St. Philip districts, including Market Road, Oldbury to Mangrove Road, Four Roads, Six Cross Roads and St. Patrick’s to Woodbourne Road.

They will also go to Water Hall Tenantry Road, Water Hall to St. Silas Road, Blowers to Bakers Road, and Warrens to St. Thomas Church Road, among others, in St. James.

Several areas in St. Joseph, including Andrews, Redland and Claybury, Claybury Tenantry Road, Easy Hall, Malvern-Cotton Tower Road and the McKullocks Bridge Road, will be visited.

Officers will go to Ashton Hall to Mile-and-a-Quarter, Speightstown, Colleton Road, Marlin Drive and Heywoods, St. Peter.

sharon.austingill-moore@barbados.gov.bb