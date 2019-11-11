Public Schools To Close At Midday, Nov. 12

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training advises that all public schools will close at midday, tomorrow, Tuesday, November 12.

This is to facilitate meetings with the executives of both the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU) and Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) and their memberships. Among the chief matters to be discussed is violence in schools.

Additionally, the Wesley Hall Junior School at King Street, the City, will reopen tomorrow after closing early today due to a water outage which stemmed from a burst water main in the vicinity of the school.

The Ministry thanks parents and guardians for their understanding.

Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training